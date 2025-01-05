Celebrating 20 Years of Novelis 

This year marks a remarkable milestone for Novelis: 20 years of innovation, sustainability, and leadership. Since we began in January 2005, we have transformed the aluminum industry through groundbreaking achievements and a steadfast commitment to our company’s Purpose of Shaping a Sustainable World Together.

Over the past 20 years, Novelis has redefined what’s possible in the aluminum industry. Take a look at some highlights from our incredible journey:

On January 6, 2005, Novelis launched as a biproduct of Alcan. Just two years later, in May 2007, we joined the Aditya Birla Group (ABG) under Hindalco, opening doors to global growth and new possibilities.

In July 2011, we began a new chapter in North America by investing in the Oswego Plant, paving the way for automotive as a key value stream in the region. By November 2011, we solidified our presence in Asia by acquiring full ownership of Novelis Korea, previously a joint venture.

Growth continued in April 2012 as we entered China with a single CASH line for automotive in Changzhou, followed closely by the opening of the Yeongju Recycling Center in October 2012. These milestones underscored our leadership in sustainable innovation.

By July 2013, we expanded Pinda’s capacity in Brazil by 50%, strengthening our South American operations. Shortly after, in October 2013, we increased production capacity in South Korea by 50%.

Sustainability remained our focus and in September 2014, Novelis achieved 50% recycled content, a bold milestone that set an industry benchmark. This was followed by completing the Nachterstedt Recycling Center in February 2015, cementing our commitment to world-class recycling.

The acquisition of Aleris in April 2020 transformed Novelis, expanding our reach with entry into aerospace. By December 2020, the Guthrie automotive line was operational, meeting growing automotive market demands in North America.

Our focus on carbon neutrality led to the creation of the Net Zero Lab Valais in February 2022. That same year, we broke ground on the Guthrie Recycling Facility in May 2022, invested in Sortera’s recycling technology in July 2022, and launched construction of facilities in Bay Minette and Ulsan in late 2022.

In May 2024, we reached an incredible milestone: 63% recycled content. Also in 2024, we set a new path forward, introducing Novelis 3×30, our bold roadmap to “Advance Aluminum as the Material of Choice with Circular Solutions” by achieving three critical objectives by 2030.