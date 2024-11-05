Improve Your Experience

We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.

Novelis 3×30: A Bold Vision to Shape a Circular Future 

November 5, 2024

Sustainability is at the core of Novelis’ business model, and our commitment to circularity is stronger than ever. In a new blog post, Novelis 3×30: Shaping a Circular Future, Pierre Labat, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer, shares our new company-wide vision for advancing aluminum as the material of choice for circular solutions. 

The Novelis 3×30 initiative focuses on three ambitious objectives to be achieved by the end of 2030: 

  1. Increase Recycled Content to 75% 
  2. Reduce Emissions to Less than 3 Tonnes of CO2e per Tonne of Flat-Rolled Product (FRP) Shipped 
  3. Lead the industry with first-mover investments to drive circularity 

Read the full blog by Pierre Labat to discover how Novelis 3×30 will position us at the forefront of circularity and ensure we continue Shaping a Sustainable World Together. 

Read the Blog

Subscribe for Email Updates
Related News
Celebrating 10 Years of Sustainability and Innovation at Novelis Nachterstedt
Celebrating 10 Years of Sustainability and Innovation at Novelis Nachterstedt
Learn More
Novelis Demonstrates Progress Toward Goals in Fiscal Year 2024 Sustainability Report
Learn More
Exclusive preview: Novelis Featured on Educational TV Program Viewpoint 
Learn More
GO TO NEWS