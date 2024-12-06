Improve Your Experience

Unlocking the Economic and Environmental Power of Aluminum Recycling 

December 6, 2024
By Chris Cerone, Vice President, Public Affairs & Communications at Novelis

Aluminum recycling is more than a sustainable practice—it’s a powerful driver of economic growth, supply chain resiliency, and environmental stewardship. In his latest thought leadership piece, Chris Cerone, Novelis’ Vice President of Public Affairs & Communications, explores the significant impact of aluminum recycling on job creation, economic activity, and sustainability. 

Discover how Novelis is harnessing the power of aluminum recycling, from reducing greenhouse gas emissions to boosting the circular economy.  

