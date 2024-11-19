Watch Our Feature on Educational TV Program Viewpoint Showcasing Aluminum’s Role in a Sustainable Future

Novelis was recently featured in a segment on the Viewpoint series, spotlighting aluminum’s powerful role in creating a more sustainable world. Airing on public television stations across the U.S., the feature showcases the transformative impact of aluminum recycling and the critical part Novelis plays in advancing sustainability and circularity in the industry.

Watch the full feature here to learn more about how Novelis is fulfilling its Purpose of Shaping a Sustainable World Together. Novelis Viewpoint Television on Vimeo

And read on to learn more about what makes aluminum so impressive.

Aluminum is Infinitely Recyclable

Aluminum can be recycled endlessly without losing its properties or quality*. This capability allows it to remain in use indefinitely, reducing the need for virgin material extraction and minimizing waste. By keeping aluminum in circulation, we support a truly circular economy that prioritizes resource efficiency.

Recyling Aluminum Saves Energy and Reduces Carbon Emissions

Recycling aluminum uses 95% less energy than producing primary aluminum, translating into a drastic reduction in overall energy consumption and carbon emissions. This unparalleled energy efficiency makes aluminum an indispensable component in sustainable manufacturing, contributing to a lower-carbon future.

Novelis: Leading the Way in Shaping a Sustainable World Together

As the world’s largest recycler of aluminum, Novelis exemplifies industry leadership through innovation and collaboration. Our approach extends beyond simply recycling—we integrate sustainability into every aspect of our operations to drive lasting impact:

Setting New Standards in Recycling

In FY24, Novelis recycled 2.3 million metric tons of aluminum, resulting in products that average 63% recycled content. This achievement places us at the forefront of sustainable manufacturing, and we are committed to furthering this progress. Under Novelis 3×30, our new company-wide vision, we aim to achieve 75% recycled content in our products by 2030.

Pioneering Innovative Solutions

Our work goes beyond recycling aluminum. Novelis collaborates with customers to develop advanced low-carbon, high –recycled-content aluminum alloys designed to promote circularity and minimize environmental impact.

Empowering Circularity Through Collaboration