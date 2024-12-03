Novelis Experts Explore the Commercial Case for Sustainability in Automotive Supply Chains 

We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Novelis, in collaboration with Sourced Economics, is advancing the conversation on sustainability in the automotive industry. In a recent article published in Inbound Logistics, Novelis experts Mario Greco, Global Technology Director of Automotive, and Kashif Solaija, Senior Manager Sustainability and Commercial Excellence, Global Automotive, joined Sourced Economics CEO John Frechette to explore how businesses can pinpoint and quantify the commercial value of green initiatives.
The article outlines innovative modeling techniques to integrate environmental performance into product design and business strategy. It highlights research on consumer willingness to pay for sustainable features and provides actionable insights into prioritizing sustainability investments for maximum impact.
This collaboration underscores Novelis’ commitment to driving data-driven sustainability solutions and fulfilling our purpose of Shaping a Sustainable World Together.
Read the full article in Inbound Logistics