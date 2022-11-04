Improve Your Experience

Webinar: End-of-life: A New Beginning in Automotive

November 4, 2022

End-of-life: a new beginning in automotive

In this free, 60-minute webinar, Jamie Zinser and Derek Prichett of Novelis explain how automakers can use collection and sorting technologies to reduce energy consumption and increase their recycled content in vehicles, thereby reducing their overall CO2 manufacturing footprint.

The experts also discuss the three main levers helping to take automotive material circularity to the next level.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • Learn how to optimize the circularity of OEM pre-consumer scrap through closed-loop recycling and advanced sorting technologies
  • Discover how to achieve higher thresholds of recycled content in aluminum alloys
  • Find out how to develop eco-systems for vehicle end-of-life using AI/XRF sorting technologies to open the door for new scrap markets

Speakers:

  • Derek Prichett, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development
  • Jamie Zinser, Vice President, Global Automotive

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the webcast recording and resources, available to you on-demand after the live webcast.

Derek Prichett

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

Jamie Zinser

Vice President, Global Automotive

Innovative manufacturing partnership between Novelis and Smart Press Shop will result in reducing up to 100,000 tons of carbon emissions per year.
Webcast: Technology Enabling Decarbonization & Circularity in the Aluminum Industry
Webinar: Innovative Lightweighting Solutions for Sustainable Commercial Transportation
