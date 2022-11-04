Webinar: End-of-life: A New Beginning in Automotive

End-of-life: a new beginning in automotive

In this free, 60-minute webinar, Jamie Zinser and Derek Prichett of Novelis explain how automakers can use collection and sorting technologies to reduce energy consumption and increase their recycled content in vehicles, thereby reducing their overall CO2 manufacturing footprint.

The experts also discuss the three main levers helping to take automotive material circularity to the next level.

Key topics and takeaways:

Learn how to optimize the circularity of OEM pre-consumer scrap through closed-loop recycling and advanced sorting technologies

Discover how to achieve higher thresholds of recycled content in aluminum alloys

Find out how to develop eco-systems for vehicle end-of-life using AI/XRF sorting technologies to open the door for new scrap markets

Speakers:

Derek Prichett, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

Jamie Zinser, Vice President, Global Automotive

