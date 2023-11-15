MetalForming Magazine spotlights Novelis’ innovations in automotive 

We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
In a recent article in MetalForming magazine, Mario Greco, Director of Strategy for Global Automotive at Novelis, discusses the transformative landscape of the automotive industry and the pivotal role aluminum plays in its electrification journey.
For an in-depth look at our latest aluminum solutions supporting the electrification of the automotive industry, read the full article on MetalForming magazine’s website: MetalForming Magazine – Recent Developments in Aluminum Grades