Alumobility and Porsche Release Groundbreaking Study on Aluminum Lightweight Design

April 18, 2024

Alumobility, in partnership with Porsche, unveils the findings of their latest study focusing on aluminum lightweight design. Titled “Aluminum Lightweight Study: A Conversion of the Porsche Taycan Top Hat from Mixed Material to an Aluminum Design,” the study explores the potential benefits of utilizing aluminum in vehicle construction.

Find more information on the announcement click here.

