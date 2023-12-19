Improve Your Experience

Novelis releases Thought Leadership and shows how aluminum is the key to the automotive industry 

December 19, 2023

From the collaborative minds of Novelis’ top automotive experts Jamie Zinser, Vice President, Global Automotive, Xavier Varone, Global Technical Director, and Don Whitacre, Director, Automotive Technical Development, a recently published Thought Leadership shows why aluminum is now the fastest-growing automotive material and the key to success for automakers seeking to transition to lighter, greener and simpler to manufacture vehicles. 

Pound for pound, kilo for kilo, no other material can match aluminum when it comes to delivering the strength, durability and low-carbon footprint demanded by today’s increasingly innovative vehicle designs while also significantly reducing weight. 

Read the full Thought Leadership piece here. 

