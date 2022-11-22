We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Home > Resources > News > Webinar: Circularity in Transportation
Representatives of three automotive suppliers, Novelis, Pirelli and Cox Automotive, are joined by the Executive Director of The Ray, a proving ground for the transportation infrastructure of the future, for a conversation about the circular economy.
Key topics and takeaways:
If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the webcast recording and resources, available to you on-demand after the live webcast.
Maureen Kline
Vice President Public Affairs & Sustainability, Pirelli Tire
Stephanie Valdez Streaty
Director of Mobility R&D, COX Automotive
Allie Kelly
Executive Director, The Ray
Jamie Zinser
Vice President, Global Automotive, Novelis