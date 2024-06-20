Novelis Shortlisted for World Sustainability Awards 2024

We are excited to announce that Novelis has been shortlisted for the prestigious World Sustainability Awards 2024 for our entry “Novelis Partners with OEMs for Closed-Loop Recycling” in the Sustainable Technology Provider Award category. This recognition celebrates our commitment to sustainability and innovation in the aluminum industry.

Overview of the Entry:

Novelis, the global leader in aluminum recycling and a key supplier to the automotive industry, has established groundbreaking, closed-loop-recycling partnerships with several major automakers. These partnerships allow us to reclaim and recycle aluminum scrap generated during OEMs’ manufacturing processes, turning it back into high-quality aluminum sheets for new vehicle production.

The Challenge:

The automotive market presents unique challenges in recycling. Traditionally, automakers sold their aluminum scrap to recyclers, leading to inefficiencies and unnecessary costs. This process often downgraded the high-value aluminum scrap, preventing it from being reused in new automotive parts.

Our Approach:

Recognizing these inefficiencies, Novelis develops innovative closed-loop recycling systems in collaboration with automakers. These systems ensure the highest value use of aluminum scrap, maintaining the integrity of high-value aluminum sheets and reducing carbon emissions.

Outcome:

As the world’s largest recycler of aluminum, Novelis leverages the infinite recyclability of aluminum to deliver sustainable solutions. Recycling aluminum uses only 5% of the energy required to produce primary aluminum, reducing carbon emissions by up to 95%. Our closed-loop-recycling partnerships help automakers reduce their environmental impact, meet regulatory requirements, and appeal to eco-conscious consumers.

About Novelis:

Novelis is the leading producer of flat-rolled aluminum products and the world’s largest recycler of aluminum. We partner with customers in the automotive, beverage packaging, aerospace and specialties industries to deliver sustainable solutions across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Novelis operates 31 facilities in nine countries and employs approximately 13,190 people. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group.

Our Commitment to Sustainability:

At Novelis, sustainability is at the core of everything we do. We work closely with our customers to leverage aluminum’s unique properties, delivering solutions that meet their needs and create a more circular economy. Our expertise in closed-loop recycling and our ability to partner with industry leaders enable us to drive sustainability forward.

We are honored to be shortlisted for the World Sustainability Awards 2024 and look forward to continuing our journey toward a more sustainable future.