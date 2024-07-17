The Future of Automotive: Alumobility Highlights the Power of Aluminum 

Aluminum, which is much less dense than steel, is rapidly becoming the material of choice for automakers looking to create smarter, lighter, safer, and more sustainable vehicles. Compared to steel, an aluminum vehicle body can be up to 45% lighter while maintaining equal stiffness and load-carrying capacity. This significant weight reduction offers numerous advantages, especially as the automotive industry shifts toward electrification.

Alumobility , an organization dedicated to advancing the use of aluminum in the automotive industry, recently published a compelling white paper titled “When it Comes to Aluminum, Less is More” in Aluminum International Today. This article highlights eight major reasons why aluminum is the material of the future for automakers. The benefits detailed include improved efficiency and range, secondary weight and cost savings, enhanced safety, increased vehicle durability, reduced corrosion, greater payload and towing capacity, manufacturing efficiency, and better circularity through recycling. To explore these advantages and understand how aluminum is revolutionizing the future of mobility, read the full Alumobility article here.