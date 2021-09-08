The aluminium beverage can is the most frequently recycled beverage packaging in the world, averaging 69% globally, rising to 76% in Europe. Cans are super lightweight and made from a homogenous material – ideally designed for sorting and infinite recycling.

Today, only 3 % of the filled can’s weight is packaging, 97 % is the beverage. Aluminium cans support a truly circular economy. If properly collected and recycled, they can remain in the system forever.