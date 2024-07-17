Novelis Invests in Doubling its UK Recycling Capacity for Used Beverage Cans

The expansion involves constructing a new dross house, three new bag houses, and installing advanced shredding, sorting, de-coating, and melting technologies. These upgrades will boost the plant’s recycling volume and efficiency, resulting in an annual CO2e reduction of more than 350,000 tonnes for Novelis Europe.

The project is expected to begin commissioning in December 2026. Once operational, the facility will be able to recycle 100% of UBCs to be collected under the future UK deposit return scheme. This will create a local, fully circular system that will avoid the need to export scrap exports from the UK.