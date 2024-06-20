Discover Why Aluminum is the Best Packaging Choice for Beverages

We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
At Novelis, we have always championed aluminum as the premier packaging for beverages, combining superior environmental benefits with unmatched practicality. A recent article in Food & Wine Magazine, “Here’s the Real Reason Beer Comes in Aluminum Cans,” reinforces our longstanding belief in the benefits of aluminum cans and sheds light on the historical context, technical benefits, and environmental advantages that perfectly echo Novelis’ dedication to sustainable packaging solutions.
For a comprehensive understanding of why aluminum is the best choice for beverage packaging, read the full article in Food & Wine Magazine here: Here’s the Real Reason Beer Comes in Aluminum Cans [foodandwine.com]