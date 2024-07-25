Boosting Aluminum Can Recycling: A Path to Sustainability 

Currently, the U.S. recycles only 45% of aluminum beverage containers, lagging behind countries like Brazil and Germany, which achieve nearly 100% recycling rates. Recycling aluminum not only saves 95% of the energy compared to producing new aluminum but also has the potential to create over 100,000 jobs, raise wages, eliminate 1.3 million tons of landfill waste, and add $1.6 billion in annual sales.