Boosting Aluminum Can Recycling: A Path to Sustainability 

In a recent commentary published in Recycling Today on June 22nd, Greg Schlicht, Senior Vice President of Global Beverage Packaging at Novelis, discusses the immense benefits of increasing aluminum can recycling rates in the United States.
Currently, the U.S. recycles only 45% of aluminum beverage containers, lagging behind countries like Brazil and Germany, which achieve nearly 100% recycling rates. Recycling aluminum not only saves 95% of the energy compared to producing new aluminum but also has the potential to create over 100,000 jobs, raise wages, eliminate 1.3 million tons of landfill waste, and add $1.6 billion in annual sales.
Novelis is at the forefront of this initiative, investing in and expanding our recycling ecosystem. We are also advocating for supportive legislation to increase recycling rates and promote a circular economy for aluminum.
Learn more about our efforts and how you can contribute to a sustainable future by reading the full commentary: Realizing the Benefits of Boosting Aluminum Can Recycling in the U.S. – Greg Schlicht, Novelis