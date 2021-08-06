Recycled Aluminium As Key Enabler Of Decarbonization

To comply with the Paris Agreement and keep the global average temperature increase below 1.5 degrees, the aluminium industry needs to reduce its total CO2 emissions by 80% by 2050. This is a challenge for the entire industry, which must be addressed collectively and needs the commitment of all players along the supply chain. The only way towards decarbonization is to increase circular economy in the aluminium industry. Reducing prime material, maximizing recycling capacities and capabilities and bringing all the existing aluminium scrap back to the production and as soon as possible is key. Another important action is to constantly drive innovation and technologies to optimize our processes and creating high recycling alloys. Novelis is committed to becoming net carbon neutral by 2050 and has set ambitious milestones in the scopes 1, 2 and 3 to reach this goal.