We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Home > Resources > News > Recycled Aluminium As Key Enabler Of Decarbonization
Serge Gaudin, Director Strategy & Sustainability Novelis Europe, gives insights about the aluminium industry´s and Novelis Europe´s decarbonization roadmap– at CRU World Aluminium Conference 2021.
To comply with the Paris Agreement and keep the global average temperature increase below 1.5 degrees, the aluminium industry needs to reduce its total CO2 emissions by 80% by 2050. This is a challenge for the entire industry, which must be addressed collectively and needs the commitment of all players along the supply chain. The only way towards decarbonization is to increase circular economy in the aluminium industry. Reducing prime material, maximizing recycling capacities and capabilities and bringing all the existing aluminium scrap back to the production and as soon as possible is key. Another important action is to constantly drive innovation and technologies to optimize our processes and creating high recycling alloys. Novelis is committed to becoming net carbon neutral by 2050 and has set ambitious milestones in the scopes 1, 2 and 3 to reach this goal.
This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. Some are essential to make our site work; others help us improve the user experience.
By using this site, you consent to the placement of these cookies. Read our Privacy Policy to learn more.
Agree and dismiss.