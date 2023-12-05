Novelis Supports Recycling Legislation to Boost Access and Sustainability 

We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
In a significant move toward bolstering recycling infrastructure and sustainability, Novelis extends its support for the Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act introduced by U.S. Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Mikie Sherrill on November 1. Designed to enhance recycling accessibility, particularly in underserved communities, the legislation has garnered widespread acclaim from key stakeholders.
Chris Cerone, Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications at Novelis, expressed enthusiasm for the proactive, market-oriented approach of the Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act. Cerone emphasized the positive impact the legislation could have on the economy and the environment, especially for critical materials like aluminum.
“As the world’s largest recycler of aluminum, Novelis applauds Congresswoman Miller-Meeks’ introduction of the Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act. Expanding recycling access through the creation of public-private partnerships in underserved recycling communities, especially for critical materials like aluminum, is good for the economy and environment,” stated Cerone.
The Act aims to address the challenges of America’s fragmented recycling system by establishing a pilot program to improve recycling accessibility in communities lacking sufficient infrastructure. Novelis, recognizing the importance of sustainable practices, sees this legislation as a crucial step toward achieving a more circular economy by increasing recycling. Novelis encourages the development of public-private partnerships and welcomes the proposed legislation as a means to further enhance recycling efforts across the nation.
