Novelis Reaches 61% Average Recycled Aluminum Inputs Across All Product Lines

Demonstrating its sustainability leadership, Novelis recently announced that recycled aluminum accounted for 61% of its total inputs for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. That mark is the highest percentage of recycled content in the aluminum flat rolled products industry , solidifying the company’s position as a leader in aluminum recycling and decarbonization.

Last year, Novelis recycled approximately 2.3 million tons of aluminum. That includes over 82 billion used beverage cans, which, if laid end-to-end, would circle Earth 263 times at the equator! These numbers have grown substantially, thanks in part to innovation and partnerships to increase circularity. We are investing heavily to grow our recycling capacity with nearly $2 billion of completed and announced investments since 2011.