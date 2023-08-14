We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Home > Resources > News > Novelis Reaches 61% Average Recycled Aluminum Inputs Across All Product Lines
Demonstrating its sustainability leadership, Novelis recently announced that recycled aluminum accounted for 61% of its total inputs for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. That mark is the highest percentage of recycled content in the aluminum flat rolled products industry , solidifying the company’s position as a leader in aluminum recycling and decarbonization.
Last year, Novelis recycled approximately 2.3 million tons of aluminum. That includes over 82 billion used beverage cans, which, if laid end-to-end, would circle Earth 263 times at the equator! These numbers have grown substantially, thanks in part to innovation and partnerships to increase circularity. We are investing heavily to grow our recycling capacity with nearly $2 billion of completed and announced investments since 2011.
Incorporating as much recycled aluminum as possible into our products is the single most impactful way for Novelis to reduce carbon emissions across the global value chain. Recycling aluminum is up to 95% less energy intensive – and therefore emits approximatively 95% less carbon – than producing primary aluminum.