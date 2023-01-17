default

Please be aware that as of January 16, 2023, Novelis’ global corporate and North America headquarters has relocated to One Phipps Plaza.

Novelis is the first occupant and naming partner for One Phipps Plaza. Our 90,000-sq.-ft. offices on the top three floors are intentionally designed for a hybrid work model with a safe, friendly and attractive atmosphere for employees and guests.

“It’s exciting to turn our vision into a reality as we build out our vibrant new workplace at One Phipps Plaza where our employees can go to collaborate, create and connect with others”, said Novelis CEO Steve Fisher.” We’re proud to combine the flexibility our teammates desire with an enjoyable office experience – and an overall focus on preserving and protecting our environment.”

The new Novelis headquarters will be both LEED Gold and Fitwel certified.

Additionally, One Phipps Plaza and the entire construction phase of the Phipps Plaza redevelopment project showcase the workplace of the future with eco-friendly features that promote environmental sustainability and cost savings. These include a projected 15% drop in total energy costs and reduced water usage for landscape and irrigation (50% less than baseline) and interior flush and flow fixtures (15% reduction).

Please note our new mailing address: