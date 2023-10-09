Novelis named world’s #1 aluminum recycler by AL Circle

According to AL Circle’s recently released report “Global Aluminium Industry: Key Trends to 2030,” the world recycled aluminium usage stood at 27.1 million tonnes in 2022 and is expected to grow to record more than 28 million tonnes in 2023. In their article, “Top 5 aluminium recycling companies that are currently leading the global market” Novelis was recognized as the world’s largest recycler, with over 2.2 million tonnes of recycled aluminum during FY2022.