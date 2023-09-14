We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Home > Resources > News > Novelis and IAI Discussed Circularity of Aluminum Cans at World Knowledge Forum
Novelis and International Aluminium Institute (IAI) shared insights into the role of aluminum cans in Asia’s circular economy at the 2023 World Knowledge Forum in Seoul on September 14. One of the largest global business forums in Asia, the event provides a platform for discussing and sharing knowledge to bridge the knowledge gap and promote balanced global economic growth and prosperity.
In his speech, Miles Prosser, IAI Secretary General, presented the results of IAI’s recent research on aluminum can recycling in six countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including South Korea. He highlighted that recycling of aluminum beverage containers could save 60 million tonnes of CO2e per annum by 2030 globally and suggested improvement levers to increase aluminum can-to-can recycling, a model of a circular economy.
Christopher Cerone, Vice President, Government Affairs & Communications at Novelis, discussed the company’s tangible commitment to de-carbonization and sustainability and the extensive partnerships it is developing to increase aluminum scrap recycling. “Market demand for low carbon aluminum continues to grow significantly in line with the ESG and net zero commitments of governments and companies around the world,” said Cerone. “Recycling aluminum promotes de-carbonization since it requires only 5% of the energy compared to making primary aluminum while emitting 95% less carbon. This is why it is important to establish a circular economy for aluminum, a material critical to a greener economy.”