Novelis and IAI Discussed Circularity of Aluminum Cans at World Knowledge Forum

Novelis and International Aluminium Institute (IAI) shared insights into the role of aluminum cans in Asia’s circular economy at the 2023 World Knowledge Forum in Seoul on September 14. One of the largest global business forums in Asia, the event provides a platform for discussing and sharing knowledge to bridge the knowledge gap and promote balanced global economic growth and prosperity.

In his speech, Miles Prosser, IAI Secretary General, presented the results of IAI’s recent research on aluminum can recycling in six countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including South Korea. He highlighted that recycling of aluminum beverage containers could save 60 million tonnes of CO2e per annum by 2030 globally and suggested improvement levers to increase aluminum can-to-can recycling, a model of a circular economy.