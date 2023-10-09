Novelis Issues 2023 Sustainability Report

Novelis is proud to issue our FY23 sustainability report Scaling Circularity.

The report highlights progress toward our sustainability goals in the areas of environment, safety, diversity and inclusion, and community.

Report Highlights

Carbon Emissions

Novelis’ carbon neutral by 2050 goal demonstrates our long-term commitment and is the pinnacle of our sustainability journey. One of Novelis’ key sustainability strategies is to reduce carbon emissions by incorporating as much recycled aluminum as possible into our products. In FY23 we achieved an average 61% recycled content across product lines globally, one of the highest recycled content percentages in the aluminum flat rolled products industry. Even with an expanded operational footprint, our absolute carbon emissions are 14% lower today than our 2016 baseline, demonstrating strong progress toward our near-term goal to reduce our CO2 footprint 30% by 2026.

Eliminating Waste

At Novelis, we aim to reduce our waste to landfill intensity by 20% by 2026 and have made significant progress toward that goal with a 10% waste reduction compared to our 2020 baseline. We are identifying new technologies to reduce dross sent to landfill and salt cake waste in pursuit of our 2026 waste reduction goals. Our teams look for strategic waste reduction partnerships focused on circular solutions and have begun researching new techniques for reducing and reusing dross with industry-leading partners in North America and Asia.

Community Impact

Novelis implemented an enhanced community engagement strategy aimed at increasing our charitable giving in line with our business growth projections. We are proud to note that Novelis donated $7.5 million to charitable causes in fiscal 2023, in addition to $375,000 in employee donations. Throughout the year, Novelis was responsive to local community needs and supported our employees in more than 350 community engagements, which included cooking meals, planting trees, hosting clothing drives, and much more.

Nonprofit Partnerships

Building on a long-term collaboration, Novelis became a strategic partner to FIRST®, a nonprofit that introduces students pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade (ages 4 through 18) to engineering, coding, and robotics. This mutually beneficial partnership is developing diverse talent pipelines, underscoring aluminum as the most sustainable material, and building deeper relationships with customers and stakeholders who value sustainable innovation in future generations.