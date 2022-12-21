Improve Your Experience

Novelis issues 2022 Sustainability Report

December 21, 2022

As the world’s largest recycler of aluminum, Novelis plays a key part in enabling the transition to a more circular and more sustainable future. We are proud to issue our 2022 Global Sustainability Report, which reviews metrics and success stories from our 2022 fiscal year (April 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022).

The report highlights Novelis’ efforts toward its sustainability goals, which encompass the environment, diversity and inclusion, safety and our support of the communities we serve.

Read the full 2022 Global Sustainability Report here:

2022 Sustainability Report

