Novelis Honored with Embraer Best Supplier Award 

Novelis has once again reaffirmed its position as a premier supplier in the aerospace industry by clinching the prestigious “Embraer Best Supplier Award 2023” in the Standards & Materials category. This accolade marks the seventh consecutive year that Novelis has been recognized for its outstanding performance in delivering top-notch materials and solutions to the airplane maker.

The award was presented at the recent Embraer Suppliers Conference, where Novelis was recognized for its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. “I am delighted to personally accept the Embraer Award 2023 for Standards & Materials on behalf of Novelis,” stated Johan Petry, Vice President of Aerospace & Industrial Plate at Novelis. “This achievement underscores our strong partnership with Embraer, a relationship built on mutual trust and continuous improvement.”

Novelis’ dedication to advancing aerospace technology through high-quality aluminum solutions has been pivotal in maintaining its reputation as a preferred supplier. The company’s consistent performance in meeting Embraer’s stringent standards reflects its deep-rooted commitment to customer satisfaction and industry-leading expertise.

“We are proud of this recognition, which highlights Novelis’ relentless pursuit of excellence and our ability to deliver superior products tailored to the aerospace sector,” added Petry. “This award motivates us to continue pushing boundaries, driving innovation, and setting new benchmarks in our industry.”

In receiving the Embraer Best Supplier Award 2023, Novelis celebrates not only its own achievements but also the enduring partnerships that drive progress in the global aerospace landscape.