Agreement signed to boost the circularity of beverage cans 

April 18, 2024
Novelis is proud to be part of the European Aluminium Packaging Group’s efforts, along with three other European can sheet manufacturers, to work on developing a new market standard with the ultimate goal of having an aluminum beverage can made from up to 100% recycled content.

Four flat-rolled aluminium manufacturers and members of the European Aluminium Packaging Group, Constellium, Elval, Novelis and Speira, have signed an agreement that can help accelerate the way to a new market standard: a standardized can end alloy with high recycled content and substantially lower carbon emissions. Novelis is very happy to be part of an initiative to jointly drive the further decarbonization of the aluminium beverage can.

Visit the EAA site to learn more! 

Captured (left to right):
Babis Chaikos, Commercial Senior Director Elval, aluminium rolling division of ElvalHalcor SA
Arnaud Riess, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Global Packaging, Constellium
Alexander Kuzan, VP & GM Beverage & Food Packaging Novelis Europe and Head Global Beverage Packaging Strategy & Marketing
Boris Kurth, Head of Can Business, Speira