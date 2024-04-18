We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Home > Resources > News > Agreement signed to boost the circularity of beverage cans
Four flat-rolled aluminium manufacturers and members of the European Aluminium Packaging Group, Constellium, Elval, Novelis and Speira, have signed an agreement that can help accelerate the way to a new market standard: a standardized can end alloy with high recycled content and substantially lower carbon emissions. Novelis is very happy to be part of an initiative to jointly drive the further decarbonization of the aluminium beverage can.
Visit the EAA site to learn more!
Captured (left to right):Babis Chaikos, Commercial Senior Director Elval, aluminium rolling division of ElvalHalcor SAArnaud Riess, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Global Packaging, ConstelliumAlexander Kuzan, VP & GM Beverage & Food Packaging Novelis Europe and Head Global Beverage Packaging Strategy & MarketingBoris Kurth, Head of Can Business, Speira