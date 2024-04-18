Four flat-rolled aluminium manufacturers and members of the European Aluminium Packaging Group, Constellium, Elval, Novelis and Speira, have signed an agreement that can help accelerate the way to a new market standard: a standardized can end alloy with high recycled content and substantially lower carbon emissions. Novelis is very happy to be part of an initiative to jointly drive the further decarbonization of the aluminium beverage can.

