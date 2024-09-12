Advancing End-of-Life Automotive Aluminum Recycling

We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
As the automotive industry increasingly shifts toward electric vehicles (EVs), the challenge of recapturing aluminum from end-of-life vehicles has become more critical. With aluminum’s lightweight, sustainable properties, the industry is searching for ways to efficiently recycle high-value alloys without downgrading their quality. Traditional methods often lead to downcycling, mixing various alloys together, and reducing their overall value.
In a new blog, Daniel Kern discusses industry-wide solutions, including innovative scrap sortation and segregation technologies that enable the recovery of specific alloys. These advancements, combined with new uni-alloy designs and collaboration across the supply chain, offer promising pathways to improve recycling processes and create a more sustainable future for automotive aluminum.
Read the full blog for insights on the industry’s path forward.