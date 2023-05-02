Novelis featured in Packaging Strategies

Novelis was featured in the May issue of Packaging Strategies for our innovations in the beverage can and cosmetics packaging markets.

Celebrating Aluminum’s Recyclability

Novelis Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Philippe Meyer and Senior Vice President, Global Can Sales Greg Schlicht discussed how the company demonstrates our commitment to innovation with the opening of our new customer solution center in Brazil.

“The beverage business is in growth mode, and aluminum is quickly becoming the material of choice for beverage can packaging, so we need to be prepared for increased demand as consumers recognize the many drawbacks of other, less sustainable packaging materials,” said Schlicht. “In addition, our customers are seeking to elevate package appearance, and aluminum cans provide an ideal, 360-degree canvas for eye-catching, upscale graphics and product branding. We are committed to investing in innovation to maximize these opportunities.”

Packaging Sustainability Is Beautiful

Novelis North America Account Manager, Specialty Products Jami Chime also joined Packaging Strategies to discuss the expansion of our evercycle™ portfolio to the cosmetic packaging market. evercycle™ Cosmetics is certified to contain 100% recycled aluminum and can achieve customers’ anodized quality requirements. The new alloy offers packaging customers in the beauty, skincare and wellness space an infinitely recyclable solution compared to plastic alternatives.