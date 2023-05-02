We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Home > Resources > News > Novelis featured in Packaging Strategies
Novelis was featured in the May issue of Packaging Strategies for our innovations in the beverage can and cosmetics packaging markets.
Celebrating Aluminum’s Recyclability
Novelis Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Philippe Meyer and Senior Vice President, Global Can Sales Greg Schlicht discussed how the company demonstrates our commitment to innovation with the opening of our new customer solution center in Brazil.
“The beverage business is in growth mode, and aluminum is quickly becoming the material of choice for beverage can packaging, so we need to be prepared for increased demand as consumers recognize the many drawbacks of other, less sustainable packaging materials,” said Schlicht. “In addition, our customers are seeking to elevate package appearance, and aluminum cans provide an ideal, 360-degree canvas for eye-catching, upscale graphics and product branding. We are committed to investing in innovation to maximize these opportunities.”
Read the full article here.
Packaging Sustainability Is Beautiful
Novelis North America Account Manager, Specialty Products Jami Chime also joined Packaging Strategies to discuss the expansion of our evercycle™ portfolio to the cosmetic packaging market. evercycle™ Cosmetics is certified to contain 100% recycled aluminum and can achieve customers’ anodized quality requirements. The new alloy offers packaging customers in the beauty, skincare and wellness space an infinitely recyclable solution compared to plastic alternatives.
“With increasing consumer desire for more sustainable products, Novelis is proud to offer our customers a new packaging solution that is not only made from 100% recycled aluminum but one that can also be easily recycled again,” said Chime. “Given the advantages of recycling aluminum, Novelis aims to enable more sustainable solutions alongside our customers. As we take steps to decrease carbon emissions 30% by 2026 and become a carbon neutral company by 2050 or sooner, we remain committed to increasing the amount of recycled content in our products.”