Novelis builds first onsite solar park in Italy

Novelis received the final approval by local authorities to start the construction of its first onsite solar park at the production site in Pieve, Italy. The solar park will reduce carbon emissions by 1,450 tons annually, covering around 12% of the plant’s electricity demand and allowing Novelis to switch a large portion of its energy sources from carbon-intensive to renewable ones.
Novelis has targets to reduce its carbon footprint by 30% by 2026, and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 or sooner. With this project, the company is investing $2.4 million in decarbonizing its production in Pieve, further supporting the development of low-carbon, sustainable aluminium solutions for the European market.
“The construction of this solar park marks an important milestone in our own sustainability journey while enabling us to contribute to Italy’s and Europe’s decarbonization and energy independence goals."
Emilio Braghi, Executive Vice President, Novelis Inc., and President, Novelis Europe.
“I am very proud that our team is part of a company that is leading the way in decarbonizing the aluminium industry while adding value to surrounding communities."
Laura Basile, Plant Manager, Novelis Pieve and Novelis Bresso
