We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Home > Resources > News > Novelis and Ball Corporation: A Collaborative Approach for a Sustainable Aluminium Future
In a world witnessing a surge in aluminium demand, Novelis and Ball Corporation, both members of the First Movers Coalition (FMC), are leading the charge towards sustainability through a pioneering collaboration. As highlighted in a recent article by the World Economic Forum, the aluminium industry faces the imperative of meeting a projected 40% increase in global demand by 2030.
The challenges lie in the emissions-intensive nature of primary aluminium production, where about 70% is still derived through energy-intensive refining and smelting processes. The call for decarbonization has prompted innovative strategies, and the collaboration between Novelis and Ball Corporation stands out as a beacon of progress.
This dynamic partnership is not only based on a closed-loop arrangement but also extends its influence globally, working with various stakeholders throughout the manufacturing supply chain to enhance recycling rates and bolster the availability of aluminium scrap for recycling.
The recycling industry plays a pivotal role in this sustainable narrative. With recycled aluminium accounting for one-third of the global supply, and estimates suggesting that 75% of all aluminium ever produced is still in circulation, the focus on recyclers and the production of low-carbon recycled products is paramount.
Novelis, as a global leader in aluminium recycling, acknowledges the critical role of secondary, recycled aluminium in mitigating the environmental impact of the industry. The collaborative efforts between Novelis and Ball Corporation showcase a harmonized approach to recycling, contributing to increased efficiencies in collection and production of recycled aluminium.
As we navigate the complex landscape of aluminium production, the collaboration between Novelis and Ball Corporation stands as a testament to the power of partnerships in driving positive change. By combining their strengths, these FMC members are actively contributing to the broader goal of decarbonizing primary aluminium production and fostering a greener future for the aluminium industry.
Read the full article here: Aluminium demand is rising – here’s how to make it sustainable | World Economic Forum (weforum.org)