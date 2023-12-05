Novelis and Ball Corporation: A Collaborative Approach for a Sustainable Aluminium Future 

In a world witnessing a surge in aluminium demand, Novelis and Ball Corporation, both members of the First Movers Coalition (FMC), are leading the charge towards sustainability through a pioneering collaboration. As highlighted in a recent article by the World Economic Forum, the aluminium industry faces the imperative of meeting a projected 40% increase in global demand by 2030.

The challenges lie in the emissions-intensive nature of primary aluminium production, where about 70% is still derived through energy-intensive refining and smelting processes. The call for decarbonization has prompted innovative strategies, and the collaboration between Novelis and Ball Corporation stands out as a beacon of progress.

This dynamic partnership is not only based on a closed-loop arrangement but also extends its influence globally, working with various stakeholders throughout the manufacturing supply chain to enhance recycling rates and bolster the availability of aluminium scrap for recycling.

The recycling industry plays a pivotal role in this sustainable narrative. With recycled aluminium accounting for one-third of the global supply, and estimates suggesting that 75% of all aluminium ever produced is still in circulation, the focus on recyclers and the production of low-carbon recycled products is paramount.

Novelis, as a global leader in aluminium recycling, acknowledges the critical role of secondary, recycled aluminium in mitigating the environmental impact of the industry. The collaborative efforts between Novelis and Ball Corporation showcase a harmonized approach to recycling, contributing to increased efficiencies in collection and production of recycled aluminium.