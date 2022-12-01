A vision for the future of aluminum

Novelis’ plans to lower our carbon footprint were recently highlighted in an article by The Economist, as well as a video published in conjunction on the media outlet’s website.

The article looks at the plans our leaders are putting in place along with new and emerging technology needed to achieve our goals.

“Our position in the industry is one of leadership, and one that we will lean forward, find new technologies and promote new ways of working together,” said Steve Fisher, President and CEO in the article.