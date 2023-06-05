In observance of World Environment Day, Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, celebrates its purpose of shaping a more sustainable world together.

“For Novelis, sustainability is not a ‘nice to have’ concept – it is the core of who we are and what we do,” said Steve Fisher, President & Chief Executive Officer, Novelis Inc.

As a leader in the manufacturing of sustainable aluminum products, Novelis takes its responsibility to reduce its carbon footprint seriously as it works toward enabling a more circular aluminum industry, with a focus on optimizing aluminum’s infinite recyclability.

Aluminum: Circular Solution

As a leading aluminum solutions provider, Novelis recycles more aluminum than any other company in the world: 2.2 million tons per year. A highly durable metal, aluminum can be recycled again and again without degrading its inherent value or losing any of its properties. In fact, aluminum cans are the most recyclable product in the world.

“Sustainability is at the heart of Novelis, and we are very proud of the average 61% recycled content in our products, which is significantly higher than any other flat rolled aluminum maker,” said Pierre Labat, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Sustainability, Novelis Inc. “Aluminum’s ability to be recycled over and over without loss of performance offers an unmatched promise to achieve a more sustainable and circular future.

Recycling Preserves Resources; Uses Less Energy

A key benefit of aluminum’s infinite recyclability is that 75% of all aluminum ever produced remains in circulation today. This is especially important because it takes 95% less energy to recycle a ton of aluminum than it does to create a new ton of aluminum. Novelis recognizes that it takes less energy to keep aluminum “in the loop” as long as possible, preserving the natural resources that went into products in the first place.

If a used beverage can is kept out of the landfill and is instead recycled, it can be melted, rolled, made into a new can, filled with a new beverage and be back on a store shelf in as little as 60 days—and this can be done over and over – and over again. Aluminum is one of the only materials in the consumer and industrial waste stream that can maintain its performance characteristics through the recycling process.

Working Toward Circularity to Benefit Society

Novelis leads the industry in ensuring aluminum is the sustainable material of choice for beverage packaging, automotive, aerospace, transportation, building and construction, and a wide range of other industries that seek strong yet lightweight sustainable materials that support the circular economy.

From the automobiles we drive and the buildings we live in, to durable goods and the drinks we enjoy, aluminum products help significantly save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.