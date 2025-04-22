Novelis Opens Ulsan Aluminum Recycling Center

Novelis, a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, announced the opening of the Ulsan Aluminum Recycling Center.

Novelis has invested $65 million in Ulsan Aluminum, a joint venture between Novelis and Kobe Steel to build the new recycling center with an annual production capacity of 100,000 tons of low-carbon aluminum sheet ingot.

Novelis currently operates Asia’s largest aluminum beverage can recycling facility in Yeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do. With the addition of the Ulsan center, the company now has a domestic recycling capacity of approximately 470,000 tons per year. Fully funded by Novelis, the new center is equipped to process a wide range of aluminum scrap – including those from cans, automotive, and industrial sources – enhancing Novelis’ overall recycling capabilities in the region.

Through this facility, Novelis expects to reduce carbon emissions by 420,000 tons annually. This reduction is equivalent to the annual CO₂ absorption of approximately 19 million trees, based on an average of 22 kilograms1 per tree. Recycling aluminum can save 95% of energy used and 95% of greenhouse gases emitted when producing aluminum from bauxite. In addition, aluminum is a fully circular material as it is infinitely recyclable without any loss in quality.

“The Ulsan Aluminum Recycling Center is a strategic investment aimed at meeting growing customer demand for sustainable, low-carbon aluminum across beverage packaging, automotive, and specialty product sectors,” said Sachin Satpute, President, Novelis Asia. “We will continue to expand the use of recycled aluminum inputs to reduce our carbon footprint as well as those of our customers and our industry, accelerating the transition to a circular economy.”

Novelis is advancing “Novelis 3×30” vision, focusing on three global objectives to be achieved by 2030:

Increasing its average recycled content to 75%.

Achieving less than 3 tonnes of CO2e per tonne of flat rolled product (FRP) shipped.

Continuing first-mover investments to lead the industry to circularity.