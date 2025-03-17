Improve Your Experience

We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.

Novelis Advances Its Position as the Leader in Sustainable Aluminum Solutions

March 17, 2025

Aluminium International Today featured an exclusive byline by Suzanne Lindsay-Walker, Vice President of Sustainability at Novelis, highlighting the company’s strategic investments in recycling and rolling capacity to drive a more sustainable future. 

In her article, “Investing in a Sustainable Future: Novelis Increases Capacity and Looks to Maximize Recycled Content.” Suzanne outlines Novelis’ latest efforts to expand its recycling capabilities and increase the percentage of recycled content in its products, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. 

With major projects in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, Novelis is strengthening its position as a leader in low-carbon aluminum solutions. The article highlights key advancements, including: 

  • The expansion of Novelis’ Nachterstedt Recycling Center in Germany, which has enhanced scrap processing and reduced waste by 1,000 tonnes annually. 
  • The Yeongju facility in South Korea, which has recycled more than 133 billion used aluminum beverage cans since opening in 2012. 
  • The Pindamonhangaba plant in Brazil, now the world’s largest aluminum recycling center, processing 31 billion used beverage cans annually. 
  • Recent investments to advance recycling in Guthrie (Kentucky), Ulsan (South Korea), Bay Minette (Alabama), and Latchford (United Kingdom), furthering Novelis’ ability to provide low-carbon, high-recycled-content aluminum solutions. 

Read the full article in Aluminum International Today’s March/April issue. Aluminium International Today

Subscribe for Email Updates
Related News
Novelis Vice President of Sustainability Suzanne Lindsay-Walker Joins edie’s Green Room Podcast 
Learn More
Novelis, Shape Corp., and Metalsa Partner to Redefine EV Battery Enclosures    
Learn More
The Role of Aluminum in a Circular Economy
Learn More
GO TO NEWS