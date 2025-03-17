Novelis Advances Its Position as the Leader in Sustainable Aluminum Solutions

We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Aluminium International Today featured an exclusive byline by Suzanne Lindsay-Walker, Vice President of Sustainability at Novelis, highlighting the company’s strategic investments in recycling and rolling capacity to drive a more sustainable future.
In her article, “Investing in a Sustainable Future: Novelis Increases Capacity and Looks to Maximize Recycled Content.” Suzanne outlines Novelis’ latest efforts to expand its recycling capabilities and increase the percentage of recycled content in its products, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.
With major projects in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, Novelis is strengthening its position as a leader in low-carbon aluminum solutions. The article highlights key advancements, including:
