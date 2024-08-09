Turning Dreams into Reality One Can at a Time 

Novelis is proud to partner with Mercedes Benz Stadium in the “Recycle for Good” program. This initiative turns recycled aluminum cans into funds to build Habitat for Humanity homes for families in need. Recently, Keisha, a mother of three from southwest Atlanta, moved into her dream home thanks to this unique partnership. Since the program’s inception, five homes have been built in Atlanta. Learn more about this heartwarming story and how you can contribute here: Atlanta woman’s dream home became a reality one can at a time (fox5atlanta.com)