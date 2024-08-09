We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Home > Resources > News > Turning Dreams into Reality One Can at a Time
Novelis is proud to partner with Mercedes Benz Stadium in the “Recycle for Good” program. This initiative turns recycled aluminum cans into funds to build Habitat for Humanity homes for families in need. Recently, Keisha, a mother of three from southwest Atlanta, moved into her dream home thanks to this unique partnership. Since the program’s inception, five homes have been built in Atlanta. Learn more about this heartwarming story and how you can contribute here: Atlanta woman’s dream home became a reality one can at a time (fox5atlanta.com)