Improve Your Experience

We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.

Turning Dreams into Reality One Can at a Time 

August 9, 2024

Novelis is proud to partner with Mercedes Benz Stadium in the “Recycle for Good” program. This initiative turns recycled aluminum cans into funds to build Habitat for Humanity homes for families in need. Recently, Keisha, a mother of three from southwest Atlanta, moved into her dream home thanks to this unique partnership. Since the program’s inception, five homes have been built in Atlanta. Learn more about this heartwarming story and how you can contribute here: Atlanta woman’s dream home became a reality one can at a time (fox5atlanta.com) 

Subscribe for Email Updates
Related News
Boosting Aluminum Can Recycling: A Path to Sustainability 
Learn More
Novelis Invests in Doubling UK Recycling Capacity for Used Beverage Cans
Learn More
Novelis Shortlisted for World Sustainability Awards 2024
Learn More
GO TO NEWS