Top Five Sustainable Attributes of Aluminum: A Closer Look at Aluminum’s Environmental Benefits 

From its lightweight nature to its ability to be recycled over and over again, aluminum is a sustainability star and a critical component of the circular economy.

Here are the top 5 reasons why it’s a material of choice:

1. 75% of All Aluminum Ever Produced is Still in Use Today

One of the most impressive facts about aluminum is its durability and reusability. Approximately 75% of all aluminum ever produced is still in active use today. This is thanks to its ability to be recycled over and over without losing its quality or structural integrity. From beverage cans to vehicles and buildings, aluminum’s longevity ensures that it remains circulating in the economy rather than sitting in landfills or ending up as litter.

2. Aluminum Recycling Saves 95% of the Energy Required for Primary Production

Recycling aluminum uses just 5% of the energy needed to produce primary aluminum from raw materials. This substantial energy savings makes aluminum one of the most energy-efficient materials to recycle. At Novelis, we leverage this attribute in our operations by maximizing the use of recycled content.

3. Recycling Aluminum Reduces Greenhouse Gas Emissions

In addition to saving energy, recycling aluminum can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 95% compared to primary aluminum production. This dramatic reduction is essential as industries seek to lower their carbon footprint. At Novelis, we prioritize recycling as a way to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals.

4. Aluminum Cans are the Most Recycled Beverage Container

Aluminum cans are the most recycled beverage container in the world, with an impressive global recycling rate of approximately 69%. The circular nature of aluminum allows beverage cans to be recycled and back on store shelves in as little as 60 days … that aluminum is a key driver of the circular economy, reducing waste and promoting sustainable consumption.

5. Aluminum is Infinitely Recyclable

Perhaps the most remarkable characteristic of aluminum is that it is infinitely recyclable* without any loss of quality. Unlike many materials that degrade during the recycling process, aluminum retains all of its original properties no matter how many times it is recycled. This infinite recyclability ensures that aluminum can continue to play a vital role in the transition to a more circular economy and a sustainable future.

As we continue to innovate and push the boundaries of what’s possible with recycled aluminum, these five attributes reinforce our commitment to building a more sustainable, circular world through the power of aluminum.