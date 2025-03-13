Novelis Vice President of Sustainability Suzanne Lindsay-Walker Joins edie’s Green Room Podcast 

Suzanne Lindsay-Walker, Vice President of Sustainability at Novelis, recently joined The Green Room, a podcast by edie, to discuss the evolving role of sustainability in business strategy.

In the podcast, Suzanne discusses how the company is bringing Novelis 3×30—our company’s vision to advance aluminum as the material of choice with circular solutions—into action. She highlights the critical role of aluminum in a low-carbon future and how Novelis is making first-mover investments in new technologies to drive sustainability and business growth.

Listen to the full episode to hear Suzanne’s perspective on the future of sustainability, what motivates her work, and how Novelis is leading the way toward a low-carbon, circular economy for aluminum.