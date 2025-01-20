Solving the EV Weight Problem: Watch an Expert Panel Discussion 

Electric vehicles (EVs) are transforming the automotive industry, but their significantly heavier weight—up to 500kg more than comparable internal combustion engine (ICE) models—poses unique challenges. Reducing weight is critical for improving performance, safety, and sustainability while meeting the evolving demands of consumers and regulators.

Novelis recently participated in an insightful panel discussion hosted by Automotive World, alongside industry experts from Ricardo and Cranfield University, on ways to address these challenges. Moderated by Megan Lampinen, Editor-at-Large for Automotive World, the webinar explored:

Emerging market trends driving the demand for lighter EVs

Materials and technologies shaping the future of lightweighting

The balance between cost, safety, and manufacturing complexity in EV construction

Innovations in energy-dense batteries contributing to weight reduction

Dr. Daniel Kern, Vice President of Global Automotive Development at Novelis, shared Novelis’ lightweighting strategies for EVs and insights into the future of sustainable mobility.

The recording of this engaging webinar is now available! Watch it here.