We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Home > Resources > News > Solving the EV Weight Problem: Watch an Expert Panel Discussion
Electric vehicles (EVs) are transforming the automotive industry, but their significantly heavier weight—up to 500kg more than comparable internal combustion engine (ICE) models—poses unique challenges. Reducing weight is critical for improving performance, safety, and sustainability while meeting the evolving demands of consumers and regulators.
Novelis recently participated in an insightful panel discussion hosted by Automotive World, alongside industry experts from Ricardo and Cranfield University, on ways to address these challenges. Moderated by Megan Lampinen, Editor-at-Large for Automotive World, the webinar explored:
Dr. Daniel Kern, Vice President of Global Automotive Development at Novelis, shared Novelis’ lightweighting strategies for EVs and insights into the future of sustainable mobility.
The recording of this engaging webinar is now available! Watch it here.
Join the conversation and discover how Novelis is driving the future of sustainable automotive solutions here: Automotive – Novelis.