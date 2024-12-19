Improve Your Experience

Automotive World Webinar: Solving the Electric Vehicle Weight Problem

December 19, 2024

16th January 2025 | 4 PM CET | 7 AM PDT | 10 AM EDT

Electric vehicles (EVs) are the future of mobility, but their weight—up to 500kg more than comparable internal combustion engine (ICE) models—presents significant challenges for manufacturers, like the need for larger batteries, to achieve acceptable driving ranges, which further increases vehicle weight and cost.  

How can automakers address the critical weight issue while balancing cost, safety, and environmental impact? 

Join us for an engaging 60-minute webinar featuring leading experts in EV lightweighting as they explore innovative strategies to reduce vehicle weight and drive the development of more efficient and sustainable EVs. 

What You’ll Learn: 

  • Key market trends driving demand for lighter EVs and predictions for the next decade 
  • Materials and technologies poised to make significant weight reductions possible 
  • The role of advanced batteries in achieving overall weight reduction and improved energy efficiency 

Meet the Panelists: 

  • Dr. Daniel Kern – Vice President, Global Automotive Development, Novelis 
  • Neil McGregor – Chief Engineer, Vehicle Integration, Ricardo 

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain critical insights into the future of EV lightweighting! 

