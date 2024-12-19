We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Home > Resources > News > Automotive World Webinar: Solving the Electric Vehicle Weight Problem
16th January 2025 | 4 PM CET | 7 AM PDT | 10 AM EDT
Electric vehicles (EVs) are the future of mobility, but their weight—up to 500kg more than comparable internal combustion engine (ICE) models—presents significant challenges for manufacturers, like the need for larger batteries, to achieve acceptable driving ranges, which further increases vehicle weight and cost.
How can automakers address the critical weight issue while balancing cost, safety, and environmental impact?
Join us for an engaging 60-minute webinar featuring leading experts in EV lightweighting as they explore innovative strategies to reduce vehicle weight and drive the development of more efficient and sustainable EVs.
What You’ll Learn:
Meet the Panelists:
Don’t miss this opportunity to gain critical insights into the future of EV lightweighting!
Register Now Microsoft Virtual Events Powered by Teams