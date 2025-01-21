Novelis Showcases Decarbonization Leadership with First Movers Coalition

Novelis is proud to be featured in a recent World Economic Forum article highlighting the impact of the First Movers Coalition (FMC), which has mobilized over $16 billion to accelerate the adoption of emerging decarbonization technologies in hard-to-abate industries. The FMC aims to drive demand for low-carbon solutions in sectors such as aluminum, aviation, and shipping—sectors that are critical to achieving a net-zero future but face significant technological and economic challenges.

Novelis, in collaboration with Ball Corporation and Alcoa, has played a key role in developing an innovative aluminum cup made with 90% recycled aluminum and 10% ELYSIS-produced aluminum, manufactured using carbon-free smelting technology. This initiative, featured in the article, exemplifies how strategic partnerships and technological advancements can lead to more sustainable solutions and further advance aluminum’s role in the circular economy. As an initial signatory and committed FMC member, Novelis plays a crucial role in supporting the coalition’s mission to accelerate the transition to clean energy solutions and reduce emissions from aluminum production. The FMC, launched during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in October 2021, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum and the U.S. Department of State, brings together leading global companies to leverage their collective purchasing power and supply chains to create early markets for innovative technologies that will be essential in reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

Novelis has pledged that by 2030, 10% of its primary aluminum purchases will be near-zero carbon, emitting less than 3 tonnes of CO 2 per ton. Additionally, the company has committed to ensuring that at least 50% of all aluminum used comes from recycled sources. Novelis has already exceeded this goal, achieving a 63% average recycled content rate in its products as of fiscal year 2024, further solidifying its leadership in sustainable aluminum production.