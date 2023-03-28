Improve Your Experience

Novelis featured in SAE International’s Battle for the Box

March 28, 2023

Novelis has worked with industry partners and automotive engineers to enhance the design of our EV battery enclosure solution. Novelis Director of Strategy, Global Automotive Mario Greco joined SAE International to discuss how we are tailoring our innovations for automaker’s needs.

Read the full article here

