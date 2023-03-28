We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Home > Resources > News > Novelis featured in SAE International’s Battle for the Box
Novelis has worked with industry partners and automotive engineers to enhance the design of our EV battery enclosure solution. Novelis Director of Strategy, Global Automotive Mario Greco joined SAE International to discuss how we are tailoring our innovations for automaker’s needs.