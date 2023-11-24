Novelis Recognized as Sustainable Frontrunner

With our strong focus on full circularity and our ambitious decarbonization and sustainability goals, Novelis is a frontrunner in the industry. Our agenda to reduce the carbon footprint of our production by 30% by 2026 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 or sooner was very positively recognized at this year´s German Sustainability Award. This, together with our current sustainability lighthouse projects, such as the HyNet hydrogen trial in Latchford, the building of our onsite solar park in Pieve and the diverse collaborations in the automotive sector on end-of-life, convinced a 140-member jury. Novelis Europe’s business efforts of the past year led to a nomination and a position as top 4 finalists in the German Sustainability Award in the “Metal industry” category.

The German Sustainability Award honors pioneering contributions to the transformation to a sustainable future in line with the goals of the 2030 Agenda. As Europe’s biggest award for ecological and social commitment, this nomination is a genuine recognition of our sustainability efforts.