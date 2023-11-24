Novelis Recognized as Sustainable Frontrunner

We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Our commitment to decarbonization and the various ongoing sustainability projects in Europe led to a nomination and finalist position in the German Sustainability Award’s ‘Metal industry’ category.
With our strong focus on full circularity and our ambitious decarbonization and sustainability goals, Novelis is a frontrunner in the industry. Our agenda to reduce the carbon footprint of our production by 30% by 2026 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 or sooner was very positively recognized at this year´s German Sustainability Award. This, together with our current sustainability lighthouse projects, such as the HyNet hydrogen trial in Latchford, the building of our onsite solar park in Pieve and the diverse collaborations in the automotive sector on end-of-life, convinced a 140-member jury. Novelis Europe’s business efforts of the past year led to a nomination and a position as top 4 finalists in the German Sustainability Award in the “Metal industry” category.
The German Sustainability Award honors pioneering contributions to the transformation to a sustainable future in line with the goals of the 2030 Agenda. As Europe’s biggest award for ecological and social commitment, this nomination is a genuine recognition of our sustainability efforts.
This is a very valuable acknowledgement for our sustainability leadership in the German market and beyond. Together with our customers and partners, we are constantly developing new, high-recycled products and improving the quality of scrap recycling to achieve full circularity. Besides our strong focus on circularity, we set ourselves apart by announcing the most ambitious sustainability goals among our peers and a current average recycled content of 61% across our product portfolio – almost double the market average of 32%. I am very proud of our achievements this year and thank everyone for their impactful contribution to this success!
Emilio Braghi, EVP & President Novelis Europe.
Among the four finalists, Novelis was the last aluminium manufacturer. This year´s German Sustainability Award in the metal industry goes to Swiss Steel company. At ceremony on November 23, we also received our finalist certificate at the ceremony in Düsseldorf, Germany and had the opportunity to exchange with winners and finalists on how to accelerate the transformation all together. We congratulate all winners – it´s good to see so many companies increasing their efforts to progress towards a greener and more sustainable future.
More information on the German Sustainability Award in the category “Metal Industry” (German page): Metallindustrie | Deutscher Nachhaltigkeitspreis