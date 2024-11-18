Novelis and Li Auto: A Groundbreaking Collaboration on the Li MEGA MPV

When Li Auto set out to design its first fully electric, multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the Li MEGA, the Beijing-based automotive start-up aimed to push the boundaries of technology to increase battery range and enhance the driver experience. To achieve this ambitious goal, Li Auto needed a partner with expertise in lightweight materials and advanced engineering solutions. Enter Novelis.

The Partnership Begins

Li Auto partnered with Novelis’ Customer Solution Center in Shanghai, marking the start of a dynamic collaboration. Together, the two teams set out to incorporate Novelis’ lightweight aluminum solutions into nine critical parts of Li Auto’s premium model.

Innovative Solutions

One of the standout features of the Li MEGA is its use of Novelis Advanz™ 6HS-s650, a custom-made alloy designed for structural applications that demand high in-service strength and superior crash performance. This innovative material contributed to an 11% weight reduction compared to the original aluminum design.

Technical Excellence in Production

Novelis’ involvement didn’t stop at the design phase. We provided extensive technical support during the production phase of the Li MEGA. Our expertise in mixed-material construction and joining technologies was invaluable in bringing the vehicle to life. Members of Novelis’ Customer Solution Center worked closely with the equipment supplier to determine the optimal process parameters for stud-welding s650 crash parts on the vehicle’s underbody.

Through numerous welding tests conducted both in the lab and on the production line, the teams from Li Auto and Novelis achieved high-quality stud welding, a crucial factor in the successful mass production of the Li MEGA.

A New Benchmark in Electric Vehicles

The collaboration between Novelis and Li Auto on the Li MEGA has set a new benchmark in the electric vehicle industry. By leveraging Novelis’ advanced aluminum solutions and technical expertise, Li Auto was able to develop a vehicle that not only delivers exceptional performance and safety but also enhances the overall driving experience through innovative design and lightweight construction.

This partnership showcases the power of collaboration and innovation in driving the future of sustainable mobility. The success of the Li MEGA is a testament to what can be achieved when industry leaders join forces to push the boundaries of what is possible in automotive design and engineering.