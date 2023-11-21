Improve Your Experience

Aerospace supply and demand back to pre-COVID stability  

November 21, 2023

The recent article “Aerospace Report. Cleared for Takeoff”, published in Metal Center News, talks about the aerospace industry’s robust recovery.  

Johan Petry, Novelis’ Vice President of Aerospace Sales and Marketing, emphasizes that the demand surge, especially for single-aisle planes, has created significant challenges in the industry. Petry points out that even before the pandemic, OEMs faced substantial backlogs, which intensified during the COVID-19 crisis as customers deferred orders. Now, with air travel rebounding globally, production is now entering calmer waters, resulting in a good balance of supply and demand.

Read the full article here: Metal Center News – Cleared for Takeoff. 

