Aerospace supply and demand back to pre-COVID stability  

Johan Petry, Novelis’ Vice President of Aerospace Sales and Marketing, emphasizes that the demand surge, especially for single-aisle planes, has created significant challenges in the industry. Petry points out that even before the pandemic, OEMs faced substantial backlogs, which intensified during the COVID-19 crisis as customers deferred orders. Now, with air travel rebounding globally, production is now entering calmer waters, resulting in a good balance of supply and demand.