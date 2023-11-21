Aerospace supply and demand back to pre-COVID stability  

We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
The recent article “Aerospace Report. Cleared for Takeoff”, published in Metal Center News, talks about the aerospace industry’s robust recovery.
Johan Petry, Novelis’ Vice President of Aerospace Sales and Marketing, emphasizes that the demand surge, especially for single-aisle planes, has created significant challenges in the industry. Petry points out that even before the pandemic, OEMs faced substantial backlogs, which intensified during the COVID-19 crisis as customers deferred orders. Now, with air travel rebounding globally, production is now entering calmer waters, resulting in a good balance of supply and demand.
