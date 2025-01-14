thyssenkrupp Aerospace and Novelis Sign Multi-Year Agreement to Strengthen Global Partnership

We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
thyssenkrupp Aerospace, one of the world’s leading supply chain management and third-party logistics service providers for the commercial Aerospace industry, and Novelis, a leading sustainable aluminium solutions provider and the world leader in aluminium rolling and recycling, have renewed their strategic partnership through a multi-year agreement.
Under the agreement, Novelis will supply specialized, aerospace-grade aluminium from its facilities in Koblenz, Germany, and Zhenjiang, China, to several thyssenkrupp Aerospace key markets in Europe and Asia. The contract provides for the ongoing supply of premium, aircraft-grade aluminium plates and sheets from Novelis to thyssenkrupp Aerospace, reinforcing Novelis’ strategic importance as a supplier of innovative aluminium products for the aerospace sector.
We are very pleased that our global Aerospace unit is prolonging our partnership with Novelis. Securing a reliable, long-term supply of high-quality aluminium is critical to ensuring that we can consistently meet the needs of our customers. This agreement reinforces our commitment to delivering excellence by ensuring material availability and reliability for our customers’ supply chains, an important part of our Materials-as-a-Service strategy. We look forward to continuing this successful collaboration
Patrick Marous, CEO of Business Unit Solutions at thyssenkrupp Materials Services and responsible for the Aerospace business field
Since the first contract was signed in 2014, our collaboration with thyssenkrupp Aerospace has flourished. We look forward to building on this successful relationship, underlining Novelis’ role as a preferred supplier and continuing to deliver high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry.
Johan Petry, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Global Aerospace, at Novelis
This long-standing collaboration is an important step in maintaining the well-established relationship between Novelis and thyssenkrupp Aerospace. It strengthens the position of both companies in the global aerospace market, while reflecting their continued commitment to innovation and the provision of high-performance materials to the aerospace industry on a global scale.