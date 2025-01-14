thyssenkrupp Aerospace and Novelis Sign Multi-Year Agreement to Strengthen Global Partnership

thyssenkrupp Aerospace, one of the world’s leading supply chain management and third-party logistics service providers for the commercial Aerospace industry, and Novelis, a leading sustainable aluminium solutions provider and the world leader in aluminium rolling and recycling, have renewed their strategic partnership through a multi-year agreement.

Under the agreement, Novelis will supply specialized, aerospace-grade aluminium from its facilities in Koblenz, Germany, and Zhenjiang, China, to several thyssenkrupp Aerospace key markets in Europe and Asia. The contract provides for the ongoing supply of premium, aircraft-grade aluminium plates and sheets from Novelis to thyssenkrupp Aerospace, reinforcing Novelis’ strategic importance as a supplier of innovative aluminium products for the aerospace sector.