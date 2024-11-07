Celebrating 10 Years of Sustainability and Innovation at Novelis Nachterstedt

Continued Recycling Leadership

NARC is not just a facility – it’s a symbol of Novelis’ vision for a circular future. The site makes a decisive contribution to achieving Novelis’ ambitious sustainability goals of becoming the provider of lowest carbon emitting flat-rolled aluminium solutions with less than 3 tonnes of CO2e per tonne aluminium shipped by 2030 and to be carbon neutral by 2050, or sooner. Advanced sorting technology added at Nachterstedt Recycling plant in 2024 will further optimize the utilization of post-consumer aluminium scrap for high-quality aluminium products. The new technology is expected to avoid the use of around 8,500 tonnes of primary aluminium per year resulting in a reduction of over 80,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions annually. The implementation of this state-of-the-art sorting technology at NARC is projected to reach completion by the end of 2024.