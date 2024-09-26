Novelis Announces Sierre Plant’s Swift Recovery and Restart of Main Assets

Following the flood of the city of Sierre that caused extensive damage to the facility, including its casting, rolling and finishing mills, the plant faced significant challenges that impacted the company’s ability to serve its customers from the Sierre plant. Being a global company with operations at 33 locations worldwide, Novelis leveraged its wider European and global network to mitigate the impact on customers caused by the flood. In addition to immediately starting cleaning and restoring the plant in Sierre, Novelis activated company-wide processes and flexibility tools such as rerouting of material and overtime.