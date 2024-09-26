Novelis Announces Sierre Plant’s Swift Recovery and Restart of Main Assets

We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
“In addition to the priority of restarting our system quickly and safely, mitigating the impact on our customers and suppliers during this extraordinary situation has been at the forefront of our business. I am incredibly proud of the speed and flexibility our company has shown, and the resilience and determination of our workforce to overcome adversity and get our assets back up and running in record time.”
Emilio Braghi, Executive Vice President Novelis and President Novelis Europe
Following the flood of the city of Sierre that caused extensive damage to the facility, including its casting, rolling and finishing mills, the plant faced significant challenges that impacted the company’s ability to serve its customers from the Sierre plant. Being a global company with operations at 33 locations worldwide, Novelis leveraged its wider European and global network to mitigate the impact on customers caused by the flood. In addition to immediately starting cleaning and restoring the plant in Sierre, Novelis activated company-wide processes and flexibility tools such as rerouting of material and overtime.
“Our team’s commitment and hard work, combined with the support from about 150 external specialists, have enabled us to swiftly recover our plant. Considering the extent of the disruption caused by the floods, this is truly an extraordinary achievement by our teams.”
Serge Gaudin, Plant Manager, Novelis Sierre
