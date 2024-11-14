Novelis Advances Sustainability Goals with FY2024 Report

Novelis is taking significant strides in advancing sustainability, as highlighted in a recent article featuring Suzanne Lindsay-Walker, Vice President for Sustainability, published by Fastmarkets. The article delves into Novelis’ release of its FY2024 Sustainability Report, showcasing a 27% reduction in absolute carbon emissions since 2016 across scopes 1, 2, and 3. With an average recycled content of 63% in its aluminum rolled products, Novelis recycled over 2.3 million tonnes of aluminum, including 82 billion used beverage cans.

As part of the Novelis 3×30 vision, the company aims to reach 75% recycled content by 2030. Achieving this goal involves strategic partnerships to return more scrap into the system, decrease primary metal usage, and increase the utilization of end-of-life scrap, particularly from automotive sources.

Lindsay-Walker highlighted Novelis’ focus on scrap separation technology, policy advancements, and collaboration with customers to achieve circularity and decarbonization.