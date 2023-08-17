Dev Ahuja shares what he has learned in a more than three-decade-long career in finance

We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Dev Ahuja was recently featured in an episode of the CFO Thought Leader podcast. The podcast takes a deep dive into the careers of finance leaders while chronicling their journey.
“A CFO’s success is driven by much more than functional expertise. You must be able to influence outcomes and take input from stakeholders, learn quickly from failures and triumphs, and exercise good judgement. Above all, focus on people – a strong talent pipeline is a core factor for driving success,” said Ahuja.
922: The Lessons We Learn | Dev Ahuja, CFO, Novelis