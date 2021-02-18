During its annual North America Business Partner of the Year awards, Specialties customer DENSO recognized Novelis with the 2020 Supplier Diversity and Community Activities award. The award highlights our Novelis Neighbor program, several volunteer events held in FY20 and our recent efforts to improve supplier diversity.

“This recognition marks the third year in a row that Novelis has been recognized by DENSO at its annual awards program,” said Richard Eastwood, Sr. Sales Manager. “We should be proud that our customer recognizes that we are demonstrating our purpose of shaping a sustainable world together.”

DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that produces technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. Novelis supplies DENSO with bare fin, clad fin and bare sheet for the production of heat exchangers such as radiators, heater cores, condensers and evaporators.